Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 25 to July 29.

7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. Read more.

Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications for Parks Maintenance Position

The job summary stats that this employee is under the general direction of the Parks and Recreation Director. This employee performs required maintenance, mowing and cleaning of all city parks, athletic fields, park building and structures and other city properties. Read more.