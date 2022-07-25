Murfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who robbed Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6.

The armed robber entered the store with an AR style rifle and demanded the employees give money from the cash register and the safe. The robber threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The robber got away with nearly $1,000.

The light-colored car was used as the getaway vehicle.

If you can provide any tips on the identity of this individual, contact Det. Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619.

MORE CRIME NEWS