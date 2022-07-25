Monday, July 25, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCrimeMurfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect
CrimeCrime>Murfreesboro Police DepartmentMurfreesboroMurfreesboro Police DepartmentNews

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Press Release
By Press Release
0
226
Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who robbed Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6.
murfreesboro armed robbery suspect july 6

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who robbed Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6.

The armed robber entered the store with an AR style rifle and demanded the employees give money from the cash register and the safe. The robber threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The robber got away with nearly $1,000.

The light-colored car was used as the getaway vehicle.

If you can provide any tips on the identity of this individual, contact Det. Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619.

MORE CRIME NEWS

SourceMurfreesboro Police
Previous articleWEATHER: 7-25-26,2022 Stormy Week Ahead
Next articleSounds to Retire Tim Dillard’s Number 17 in Pregame Ceremony July 29
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.