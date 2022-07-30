Saturday, July 30, 2022
Ribbon Cutting: The Lofts at Gateway Commons in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
Lofts at Gateway Commons

The Lofts at Gateway Commons held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2130 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

The Lofts at Gateway Commons features eight distinct luxury floor plans inspired by urban living across the United States. Enjoy amenities such as our expansive fitness center, eloquent clubhouse, rooftop veranda, resort style pool with private cabanas, fire pits and much more. Located in the heart of the Gateway with easy access to the Interstate and all major arteries in Murfreesboro

The Lofts at Gateway Commons
2130 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 648-1638
Facebook

