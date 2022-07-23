Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22.
Cheatham County Source
Ashland City Physician Charged In Federal Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
Whataburger Announces Timeframe for New Openings Across Middle Tennessee
Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more. Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Read more.
Local Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent
Comprised of Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle they performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene” a take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Woman Killed in Fatal Crash on I-65 South at Wedgewood Avenue
A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-65 South at Wedgewood Avenue early Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a red Chevrolet Silverado was approaching the Wedgewood Avenue exit when Cynthia Gregory Hill, 44, of Texas, ran in front of his vehicle. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Pekka the Goat is a New Dad – See the Babies at the Nashville Zoo
The Nashville Zoo shared about the birth of the Nigerian dwarf goats on July 5th, the first to be born at the zoo. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Just Around the Corner
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Read more.
Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election
Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General elections will be held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices. Read more.
5 Furniture & Home Decor Warehouse Pop Up Sales You Should Know About
Within the last couple of years, several pop-up warehouse sales have been started, some by interior designers or stagers where you can buy the furniture at the sale and take it home the same day. Read more.
Maury County Source
Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?
The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music! Read more.
City of Columbia Launches New Emergency Alert System
The City of Columbia is pleased to launch a new emergency alert system called Hyper-Reach! This service is available to all citizens that reside within City of Columbia limits completely free of charge. Read more.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Maury County. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks
A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Read more.
8U Springfield All-Stars Crowned State Champions, Headed to Dixie Youth World Series
On July 10, the All-Stars were crowned the Dixie Youth Division 2 AA State Champions. Now they headed to the Dixie Youth World Series. Read more.
Burn Ban for Robertson County Lifted
The ‘burn ban’ in Robertson County, including Springfield, was officially lifted on July 15. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- MPD Warns Public of Extortion Scams Targeting Residents of Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) fraud detectives are warning residents about a phone scam from callers claiming to be from Mexican cartels and threatening harm to residents and their families. Read more.
- Firefighters and Off-duty Nurse Helped Save Life of Infant Locked in a Hot Car
A five-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV was pulled to safety by fast-acting firefighters who broke the windows and removed the infant. An off-duty nurse assisted with other life-saving medical care until medics arrived. Read more.
- Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Next Major Exhibit
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum announced its next major exhibition with two separate events at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and the museum’s Ford Theater in Nashville. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Toys ‘R’ Us is Making a Comeback
Macy’s is bringing back Toys “R” Us stores. In a social media post Toys “R” Us shared, “We’re happy to announce that Toys”R”Us will be coming to every @macys in the U.S. starting now! You read that right, WE’RE BACK!” Read more.
Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Read more.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Williamson Source
Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds
The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. Read more.
Franklin Police Identify Man Who Lifts Campaign Sign Out of Private Residence
The Department has an update for residents about an incident circulating on social media, which shows video of a man lifting a campaign sign out of the lawn of a private residence, ringing the doorbell, and then tossing the sign on the ground near the front door. Read more.
This Franklin Festival Started in 1991 and Returns This Weekend
Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Gordonville Woman Charged in TBI Theft Case
In June 2019, TBI special agents opened an investigation into the theft, at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Agents subsequently determined Lois Vance (DOB 9-4-65) misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit. Read more.
Cereal is the Main Menu Item at this New Nashville Restaurant
It’s all about cereal at this new spot that opened in Nashville. Wanna Spoon is a cereal cafe featuring 20 of your favorite breakfast cereals from cheerios to fruity pebbles. Read more.
Tennessee Ranked as One of the Worst Places to Live in 2022
CNBC released a new study ranking the ten worst states to live in 2022. In conducting their study, they state there are more jobs available than employees to fill current openings. Read more.