HBO/HBO Max Receive 140 Emmy Nominations

HBO/HBO Max received 140 Emmy® nominations across 24 original programs for the upcoming 74th annual Emmy® Awards. HBO/HBO Max earned the most nominations for a single network or platform ever. This marks the 20th time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations of any network/platform in a single year. This bests HBO’s previous record of 137 nominations in 2019.

The 74th annual Emmy® Awards will be presented on Monday, September 12.

“We are incredibly proud of all our Emmy nominees,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “This is a testament to the amazing talent in front of and behind the camera, as well as our gifted programming teams and their unwavering commitment to creating content that breaks through to audiences in a meaningful way.”

HBO/HBO Max’s 140 Emmy® nominations this year include:

25 nominations for “Succession” including Outstanding Drama Series, 2 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong), 2 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook), 3 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen), 3 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter), 4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård), 3 for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria), and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong)

