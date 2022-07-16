Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 11, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 11 to July 15.

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for May 2022 These are the May 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Grab Your Friends and Head to Music City Walk of Fame Park for the 21st Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival Come out on July 23rd, 2022 from 5 PM-9 PM for the 21st Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival at Music City Walk of Fame Park (121 4th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203)! Read more.

Here’s Your Chance to Stay Overnight in Dolly’s Retired Tour Bus Calling all Dolly Parton fans! This opportunity doesn’t come around very often- a chance to sleep on a tour bus that Dolly has now retired. Read more.

Dickson County Food Health Inspections for May 2022

These are the May health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

5 Furniture & Home Decor Warehouse Pop Up Sales You Should Know About

Within the last couple of years, several pop-up warehouse sales have been started, some by interior designers or stagers where you can buy the furniture at the sale and take it home the same day. Read more.