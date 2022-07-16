Saturday, July 16, 2022
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 11, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 11 to July 15.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

  • Here’s Your Chance to Stay Overnight in Dolly’s Retired Tour Bus
    Calling all Dolly Parton fans! This opportunity doesn’t come around very often- a chance to sleep on a tour bus that Dolly has now retired. Read more.

  • Grab Your Friends and Head to Music City Walk of Fame Park for the 21st Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival
    Come out on July 23rd, 2022 from 5 PM-9 PM for the 21st Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival at Music City Walk of Fame Park (121 4th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203)! Read more.

  • Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
    These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

  • Burn Ban for Robertson County Lifted
    As of February 18, the Burn Ban for Robertson County has been lifted. However, the wind speeds were 11.5 mph on February 18, which is over the permitted wind speed of 10 mph. Burning is not advised. Read more.

  • Guptons Ram Tough Rodeo
    The Guptons Ram Tough Rodeo will be held on Friday, July 30th – Saturday, July 31st, 2021 in Springfield, Tennessee. This Springfield rodeo is held at Robertson County Fairgrounds. The rodeo begins at 8:00 pm each day. Read more.

  • Springfield Installs New Software for Storm Sirens
    The City of Springfield wants to let residents know about an important update to its sirens. Springfield recently installed new software for the storm sirens. Read more.

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

