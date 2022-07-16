Find Out What Houseplant Tennesseans Google the Most

Houseplants seem to have gained more popularity in recent years.

Allaboutgardening.com has released a study revealing the most googled plant by state. The most googled plant across the county is the Monstera; however, Tennesseans are favoring the Fiddle-leaf fig as its plant of choice.

A spokesperson from AllAboutGardening.com stated, “Interest in houseplants has been on a rapid rise since the pandemic began, with people eager reap the benefits of nature within the confines of their homes and houseplants are a perfect way to do this. This data offers a fascinating insight into which houseplants Americans prefer and whether these houseplants will become more of a staple of American homes in the future.”

From the study there were some interesting findings.

It revealed that the Monstera deliciosa had the highest number of states searching for it the most, with a total of 16 American states, including New York, Ohio, California and Hawaii. The Monstera deliciosa, more commonly known as the Swiss cheese plant, is incredibly popular mainly due to the fact that it’s relatively easy to take care of and rarely gets any diseases – ideal for anyone wanting to get into houseplants.

A Ficus lyrata, otherwise known as a Fiddle-leaf fig, was the second most popular houseplant with seven states searching for it more than any other houseplant, including Oklahoma, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Tennessee. The plant that can grow up to ten feet tall is a popular choice with the plant thriving in bright spots that aren’t in direct sunlight, making them perfect for many spots throughout the home.

A total of six states searched for a Pilea peperomioides (Chinese money plant) the most, the third highest number in the research. States with residents searching for the Chinese money plant the most include Georgia, Oregon, Nevada and Washington. The Pilea peperomioides is perfect for smaller homes as the plant tends to only need a small pot and is similar to the Ficus lyrata in that it likes bright light but not direct sunlight.

Three houseplants tied for fourth, with three states searching for each of them the most respectively – these plants being a Senecio rowleyanus (String-of-pearls), Chlorophytum comosum (Spider plant) and Calatheas.

Here are top googled plants by state: