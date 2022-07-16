Saturday, July 16, 2022
Find Out What Houseplant Tennesseans Google the Most

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
16

Houseplants seem to have gained more popularity in recent years.

Allaboutgardening.com has released a study revealing the most googled plant by state. The most googled plant across the county is the Monstera; however, Tennesseans are favoring the Fiddle-leaf fig as its plant of choice.

A spokesperson from AllAboutGardening.com stated, “Interest in houseplants has been on a rapid rise since the pandemic began, with people eager reap the benefits of nature within the confines of their homes and houseplants are a perfect way to do this. This data offers a fascinating insight into which houseplants Americans prefer and whether these houseplants will become more of a staple of American homes in the future.”

From the study there were some interesting findings.

  • It revealed that the Monstera deliciosa had the highest number of states searching for it the most, with a total of 16 American states, including New York, Ohio, California and Hawaii. The Monstera deliciosa, more commonly known as the Swiss cheese plant, is incredibly popular mainly due to the fact that it’s relatively easy to take care of and rarely gets any diseases – ideal for anyone wanting to get into houseplants.
  • A Ficus lyrata, otherwise known as a Fiddle-leaf fig, was the second most popular houseplant with seven states searching for it more than any other houseplant, including Oklahoma, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Tennessee. The plant that can grow up to ten feet tall is a popular choice with the plant thriving in bright spots that aren’t in direct sunlight, making them perfect for many spots throughout the home.
  • A total of six states searched for a Pilea peperomioides (Chinese money plant) the most, the third highest number in the research. States with residents searching for the Chinese money plant the most include Georgia, Oregon, Nevada and Washington. The Pilea peperomioides is perfect for smaller homes as the plant tends to only need a small pot and is similar to the Ficus lyrata in that it likes bright light but not direct sunlight.
  • Three houseplants tied for fourth, with three states searching for each of them the most respectively – these plants being a Senecio rowleyanus (String-of-pearls), Chlorophytum comosum (Spider plant) and Calatheas.Related: What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee?

Here are top googled plants by state:

State  Most searched Houseplant 
Alabama  Ficus lyrata
Alaska  Monstera deliciosa
Arizona  Calatheas
Arkansas  Monstera deliciosa
California  Monstera deliciosa
Colorado  Calatheas
Conneticut  Monstera deliciosa
Delaware  Aloe Vera
Florida  Maranta leuconeura
Georgia  Pilea peperomioides
Hawaii  Monstera deliciosa
Idaho  Ficus lyrate
Illinois  Chlorophytum comosum
Indiana  Monstera deliciosa
Iowa  Ficus lyrate
Kansas  Monstera deliciosa
Kentucky  Guiana chestnut
Louisiana  Senecio rowleyanus
Maine  Dracaena fragrans
Maryland  Senecio rowleyanus
Massachusetts  Monstera deliciosa
Michigan  Senecio rowleyanus
Minnesota  Monstera deliciosa
Mississippi  Aloe Vera
Missouri  Pilea peperomioides
Montana  Chlorophytum comosum
Nebraska  Guiana chestnut
Nevada  Pilea peperomioides
New Hampshire  Monstera deliciosa
New Jersey   Chlorophytum comosum
New Mexico  Dracaena fragrans
New York  Monstera deliciosa
North Carolina  Monstera deliciosa
North Dakota  Pilea peperomioides
Ohio  Monstera deliciosa
Oklahoma  Ficus lyrate
Oregon  Pilea peperomioides
Pennsylvania  Sansevieria
Rhode Island  Bamboo
South Carolina  Ficus lyrate
South Dakota  Pothos
Tennessee  Ficus lyrata
Texas  Calatheas
Utah  Monstera deliciosa
Vermont  Monstera deliciosa
Virginia  Sansevieria
Washington  Pilea peperomioides
West Virginia  Monstera deliciosa
Wisconsin  Ficus lyrate
Wyoming  Bamboo

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
