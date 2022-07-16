FanJolt Partners With MTSU to Provide Student-Athletes a Platform to Monetize NIL Deals

FanJolt and Middle Tennessee State University have announced a new partnership providing a platform student-athletes can use to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The partnership provides a white-labeled version of FanJolt branded specifically with Middle Tennessee colors and logos, which are available exclusively for MT athletes. This version will be available for back-to-school in August.

FanJolt, a new experiential platform that launched in 2022, creates memorable interactions

between fans and a curated list of premier talent to support their favorite causes. This new

partnership will create opportunities on the platform and through the FanJolt app for MTSU

athletes to connect directly with fans through live broadcasts, personalized messages, recorded videos, and more for a fee to earn revenue from their NIL. The white-labeled version for colleges and universities will also have several new features that will be announced soon.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Middle Tennessee State to support their desire to provide the resources necessary for their student-athletes to monetize their NIL,” says Trevor Short, founder, and CEO of FanJolt.

“All of us at Middle Tennessee State University are so fired up about this new partnership with FanJolt,” says Lee De Leon. “We are excited to be on the forefront of this new technology that FanJolt has developed to empower our student-athletes with the ability to both to earn revenue through promoting their NIL and to engage with our fans on social media.”

Portions of the proceeds for Fanjolt events go to the charity of each athlete’s choice.

Organizations supported by FanJolt include Rafa Nadal Foundation, Aaron Judge’s #AllRise

Foundation, Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Tua Tagovailoa’s Tua

Foundation and Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation, with more to be identified by

participating talent.