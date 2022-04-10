Annual event supporting Tennessee Latin Chamber of Commerce and Latino-owned businesses hosted by TPAC at the historic War Memorial Auditorium

The Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce (TLACC) and Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) are joining together again to present a tour of the flavor, culture and rich diversity of Nashville’s Latin American communities with TLACC’s 6th Annual Empanada Tasting Event at the historic War Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, June 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St.

With each $35 advance ticket to the event, guests will receive four empanadas, a dessert, and a soft drink or water. Additional drinks, including a cash bar, will be available from TPAC concessions. This popular celebration of Latino culture also features lively music, networking, and a chance to vote for which vendor you think should win the audience prize. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available for $40 on the day of the event.

Vendors for the event include Salty Cubana, Delicias Colombianas, Don Beto’s, and Two Peruvians & A Truck, with others to be announced.

“After these last two difficult years, I’m grateful that TLACC, in partnership with TPAC, will once again be hosting our signature event, the Annual Empanada Tasting,” says Victor Berrios, TPAC Board Member and President of the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce. “We have several fantastic businesses and vendors already lined up and eager to showcase their delicious empanadas. I look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event where we can break bread together.”

The 6th Annual Empanada Tasting Event, which supports and celebrates Latino-owned restaurants and vendors, is sponsored locally by HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Capstar Bank, Nissan North America and Jani-King of Nashville.

If You Go: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium

Tickets: TPAC.org

About TLACC:

TLACC is Tennessee’s leading advocate for Latíne and Spanish speaking entrepreneurs, business leaders and the individuals who make up these workforces. We are united by an appreciation of all Latin American and Spanish speaking cultures and ethnicities. Everyone has a unique journey; we want to be part of helping you envision, prepare for, accomplish and expand your dreams. For more information, visit TLACC.org.

Institutional sponsors for TPAC include official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.