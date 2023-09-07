Top 5 Stories From Sept 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 7, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Photo by Lee Rennick

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County. Read More.

2Smyrna Police Search for Two Men in Theft

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Read more.

3FIRE Korean BBQ to Open on Murfreesboro Square this Fall

Photo from FIRE Korean BBQ website.

This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.

4Two Accused of Stealing From Murfreesboro Gas Station

Detectives are attempting to identify two armed men who robbed the Shell Gas Station at 1411 S. Church Street on August 30. Read more.

5Jack Arnold of Arnold’s Kitchen Has Died

photo by Donna Vissman

Jack Arnold, the co-founder of Arnold’s Kitchen, has died. He was 86 years old. Read more.

