Top 5 Stories From Sept 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 7, 2023.
Photo by Lee Rennick
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County. Read More.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Read more.
Photo from FIRE Korean BBQ website.
This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.
Detectives are attempting to identify two armed men who robbed the Shell Gas Station at 1411 S. Church Street on August 30. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Jack Arnold, the co-founder of Arnold’s Kitchen, has died. He was 86 years old. Read more.