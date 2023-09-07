Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Little Swimmers Grandparents Day Event

Sunday, September 10, 4 – 6 PM

Beyond Aquatics

236 Robert Rose Drive, Murfreesboro,TN

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day of swimming at Beyond Aquatics in Murfreesboro. In celebration of Grandparents Day, there will be snacks and crafts provided to gift to grandparents. Craft time will start at 2:45pm. After the craft, there will be a sing along at the blue side pool.

