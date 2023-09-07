Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County.
1Little Swimmers Grandparents Day Event
Sunday, September 10, 4 – 6 PM
Beyond Aquatics
236 Robert Rose Drive, Murfreesboro,TN
Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day of swimming at Beyond Aquatics in Murfreesboro. In celebration of Grandparents Day, there will be snacks and crafts provided to gift to grandparents. Craft time will start at 2:45pm. After the craft, there will be a sing along at the blue side pool.
Learn more here
2Rutherford County Farmers Market
Friday, September 8, 7 AM – 12 PM
Lane Agri-Center
315 John R. Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
The indoor/outdoor market is a producer-only farmer’s market, with vendors coming from over 20 Middle Tennessee counties. They sell a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked and canned goods, flowers, plants and more! There are also many handmade items like soaps and bath salts.
3Friday Night Market
Friday, September 8, 5 PM – 9 PM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
It’s Middle Tennessee’s largest weekly food truck festival and local shopping event and it takes place every Friday from 5pm to 9pm. Enjoy a family-friendly event.
Learn more here.
421st Annual Wings of Freedom Fish Fry
Saturday, September 9, 5 PM – 9 PM
Wings of Eagles Aviation
278 Doug Warpoole Rd, Smyrna, TN
The Wings of Freedom Fish Fry is the signature event of Smyrna Rotary Club. Their purpose is to honor local heroes and veterans as well as raise money to support local organizations in the community. The 2023 Fish Fry will honor Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans and Grand Marshal, Admiral Jimmie Taylor.
5U-Pick Flowers
Friday, September 8, 3 PM – 7 PM
Little Star Farm
9138 Briley Road, Smyrna, TN
Come pick your own bouquet! $20 – includes admission for ONE person and one 20oz cup that you can fill with as many flowers as will fit. Scissors for cutting provided.