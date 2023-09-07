Two Accused for Stealing From Murfreesboro Gas Station

September 7, 2023 – Detectives are attempting to identify two armed men who robbed the Shell Gas Station at 1411 S. Church Street on August 30.

A black car is seen on surveillance video pulling into the gas station parking lot at 7:38 p.m. The driver of the vehicle stays in the car while two males wearing gloves and masks enter the store. One robber is armed with a pistol. While inside, the robbers order the employees to the floor and have one of them open the cash register. One robber is seen taking all of the cash out of the register.

They run out of the store and then get back into the car, take a right onto S. Church Street from the parking lot, and turn left onto Middle Tennessee Blvd prior to the officers’ arrival.

If you can assist with this case, please contact Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640 or 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police