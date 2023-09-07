La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out

The La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out is a designated evening where communities across America come together to take a stand against crime and drugs while building a relationship between the community and police as well as bringing back a true sense of community. This year’s event will have community partners, free food (first come, first served while supplies last), and the La Vergne police and fire department displays.

The community is invited to come out to the park and spend a fun-filled evening with neighbors and La Vergne’s first responders.

“Our officers continue to do an outstanding job protecting this community,” says Police Chief Chris Moews (pron: Mayes). “It’s my hope that our citizens will come out and introduce themselves to the men and women behind the badge and learn more about our officers and what they do for this community every day.”