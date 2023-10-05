Top 5 Stories From Oct 5, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 5, 2023.

1Police Investigate Shoplifting Case Where Magnetic Key Bypassed Security Protection

Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29. Read More.

2Ribbon Cutting: Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ in Murfreesboro

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.

3Hike the Machine Falls with Outdoor Murfreesboro

(Photo Credit: TN.gov)

Join the City of Murfreesboro on a moderate hike to a beautiful 60-foot waterfall on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Read more.

42023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8


Week eight of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. Read More.

5$150,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner Sold in Eagleville

eagleville daily tn jackpot

 

A lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Eagleville won the game’s jackpot of $150,000 from the drawing held Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2023. Read more.

