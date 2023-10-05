Top 5 Stories From Oct 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 5, 2023.
Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29. Read More.
Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Join the City of Murfreesboro on a moderate hike to a beautiful 60-foot waterfall on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Read more.
Week eight of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action. Read More.
A lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Eagleville won the game’s jackpot of $150,000 from the drawing held Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2023. Read more.