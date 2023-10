Join the City of Murfreesboro on a moderate hike to a beautiful 60-foot waterfall on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Experience a couple mile moderate hike at Machine Falls, possible see some really cool wildlife and then end the hike at a waterfall. Be sure to bring clothes and shoes that can get wet.

Transportation is provided.

This hike is for ages 16 and over.

Register here or in person at the Wilderness Station.