Two Nashville Pop Up Bars to Visit This Fall

2 Noelle

200 4th Avenue North, Nashville

Sunday-Thursday 5pm-12am

Friday & Saturday 5pm-1am

Room 237 at Hidden Bar inside the Noelle Hotel will opened on September 7 to a haunting in Room 237. Places are like people: some shine and some don’t – and this haunted experience will have you seeing double. With spirited cocktails and marvelous bites, celebrate the eerie, indulge in the unearthly, and revile in late-night conjurings that can only be found at The Overlook, Room 237. Come play with us forever… and ever… and ever (or from September 7 to October 31).