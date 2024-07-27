by Courtney E. Clardy FNP-C

Summer is in full swing, but we are already being bombarded with back-to-school reminders! In preparation of a new school year, here is a comprehensive guide for back-to-school health and safety for your children.

Begin by visiting your primary care provider to ensure your child is up to date on all shots and vaccines. While you’re there, kill two birds with one stone and complete your child’s sports physical if they plan on joining a team this year. Try to schedule these appointments in advance when possible. For last-minute needs, sports physicals can also be completed at Urgent Care seven days a week with no appointment required.

Before school starts, remind kids of good hygiene habits such as hand washing and sneezing or coughing into the crook of their arm if a tissue is not available. If your little one is constantly itching their head, take a closer look to rule out lice. And if they’re feeling under the weather and show signs of a fever, runny nose or cough, play it safe and keep them home for a day of rest. This will also help keep the whole class healthy.

Ensuring optimal health also includes getting sufficient sleep and developing healthy eating

habits. To help your little ones get back into the swing of things, begin transitioning to a

consistent school sleep routine one week in advance of classes. Try enforcing a bedtime

system that allows your child to receive at least eight hours of sleep each night and cut back on screen time including video games, TV and even scrolling on their phones one hour before bedtime.

In the morning, ensure your child is ready for success by providing a balanced breakfast that incorporates at least four different food groups such as carbohydrates, protein, fruits or vegetables and healthy fats such as avocados or peanut butter. A well-balanced meal will help your child stay full for longer, helping them to stay focused and energized during class.

Every child is different. To determine what your child’s daily nutrition goals should look like, ask your primary care physician during your next visit.

Finally, there are several ways children travel to school including a school bus, bike and even walking. Sit down and have a conversation about transportation safety. Ensure that your child remains a safe distance from curbs, avoids biking or walking in the street and most importantly, is always aware of their surroundings. If someone is picking up your child, come up with a safe word that is changed regularly and take the time to help them memorize an emergency contact’s phone number.

Use this comprehensive guide as a checklist leading up to the first day of school. Remember that this is a general overview, and every child is different. Consider additional items for your to-do list depending on your child’s age or individual health needs and let class begin.

