Historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville to Reopen, Undergoing Renovations

In 2022, the historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop announced it would close for business and sell the building. However, the shop recently announced some good news – as stated on social media, they said “We’re happy to announce that Ernest Tubb Record Shop is here to stay! We’ll be undergoing some renovations as we work to preserve and expand the Ernest Tubb legacy with the help of his grandson, Dale Tubb.”

Renovations include the iconic sign that has been seen on Broadway for decades will be restored. They continued, “You may notice our beloved sign coming down soon, but fear not! It’s only a temporary measure to protect it during renovations, and we’re coordinating with the Nashville Historic Commission to make sure it will be restored to its original beauty in no time! We’ll be open again for business soon, so stay tuned for updates…”

Longtime Opry member, Ernest Tubb first opened Ernest Tubb Record Shop back in 1947 in Nashville, the iconic shop is located at 417 Broadway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernest Tubb Record Shop (@ernesttubbrecordshop)

