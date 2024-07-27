MPD Announces Retirement of Veteran Police Officer Shondale Clark

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Chief Michael Bowen announces the retirement of Officer Shondale Clark after nearly four decades of dedicated service.

Clark began his career with MPD as a patrol officer in September 1988. Over his 36-year law enforcement career, he served as a Parks officer, Field Training Officer (FTO), and was member of both the interview board, and employee review board.

“It’s a milestone,” Clark said. “I met a lot of great people inside and outside the police department, and that made me humble. It’s bittersweet and I thank God.”

Clark was presented his badge and service weapon in a private ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, July 26.

“Clark served the Murfreesboro community with heart, dedication, and commitment,” said Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell. “We thank him for his contributions to this department and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

