Celebrate Team USA with an Award-Winning Pie from Papa C Pies

Team USA takes the field, pool, road, and ocean this month as the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris! We don’t know about you, but we’ll be glued to our televisions for the next few weeks to cheer on all our favorite athletes as they compete for gold.

Celebrate the return of the Olympics with a delectable pairing from Papa C Pies! The bakery’s award-winning Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans is the perfect accompaniment to enjoying all the wins that Team USA is sure to have.

The Winning Combination

Go for gold at Papa C Pies with a pie combination that is so delicious you won’t want to share a single bite! This best-selling pie flavor at Papa C Pies begins with the award-winning recipe for the winner of Best Chocolate Pie in Nashville by popular vote from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans ascends the podium to greatness by marrying its base recipe with the South’s favorite snack, the classic Pecan Pie!

The delicious chocolate pie at Papa C Pies starts with an indulgent base of Ghirardelli’s 60% cacao dark chocolate and authentic southern pecans. All that rich, chocolatey, nutty goodness is wrapped in Papa C Pies’ light, flaky crust for the winning pie selection this weekend.

Get a Head Start on Chocolate Pecan Pie Day!

We recommend pairing your Olympics viewing with an award-winning pie like Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie with Pecans, but you can also plan to indulge in the upcoming holiday celebrating this incredible pie. Keep the chocolatey goodness going all month long, then officially celebrate National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day on August 20th! This best-selling flavor is available year-round, so you can indulge in an award-winning flavor whenever you like.

Papa C Pies: A Lifetime Dedication to Pie-fection

The legacy of Chad Collier’s Papa C Pies starts three generations back with Grandmother Elsie. She always said, “You need to see and feel the ingredients come together” to make the perfect pie. You can taste the dedication to quality in every bite of Papa C’s pies. Each recipe starts with the finest, fresh ingredients, and every pie has the perfect, flaky crust and delicious fillings.

Papa C Pies is located in Cool Springs at the corner of Bakers Bridge and Seaboard Lane and is open Monday through Saturday for all your dessert and savory pie needs. Save time by placing an order online for pickup or delivery! Call the bakery at 615-414-3435 for more information.

