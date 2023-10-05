Robert Gasser Named International League Pitcher of the Year

NASHVILLE – Minor League Baseball announced today that Robert Gasser has been named International League Pitcher of the Year as part of the 2023 Triple-A All-Star Teams and League Awards. Votes were cast by league managers.

Gasser led all of Triple-A with 166 strikeouts, also breaking Nashville’s single-season strikeout record since the franchise made the move up to the level in 1985. Overall, Gasser went 9-1 with a 3.79 ERA across 26 games (25 starts). He also recorded the best win percentage among qualified pitchers in the league.

Rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Brewers’ organization (MLB Pipeline) at the end of the season, Gasser ranked among the top of the league leaderboards in ERA (2nd), batting average allowed (3rd, .236), WHIP (3rd, 1.28), wins (T-3rd), starts (T-4th) and innings pitched (5th, 135.1).

The rising star had a terrific month of August, going 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA (24.0 IP/7 ER) across four starts. Gasser struck out 10 opponents in 6.0 scoreless innings against Durham on August 4. After a nine-strikeout game on August 11 at Indianapolis, the southpaw again fanned 10 again on August 18 vs. Charlotte. Gasser ended the month with a 0.96 WHIP and 12.38 K/9 ratio.

In his first full season in Triple-A, Gasser logged 10 quality starts during the campaign. His only loss of the season came on May 25 vs. Iowa. After that outing, he took seven wins to finish the season. The Sounds went 17-8 in games in which he started.

Gasser is the first Sounds starting pitcher since Jimmy Nelson in 2014 to win league Pitcher of the Year honors. He is the 48th Sound to be named to a Postseason All-Star Team and first since Luke Barker was named the 2021 Triple-A East Reliever of the Year.

Nashville Sounds League Pitcher of the Year Award Winners

1990 – Chris Hammond (American Association)

1994 – Scott Ruffcorn (American Association)

2007 – R.A. Dickey (Pacific Coast League)

2013 – Johnny Hellweg (Pacific Coast League)

2014 – Jimmy Nelson (Pacific Coast League)

2023 – Robert Gasser (International League)

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener is on Tuesday, April 2 against the St. Paul Saints.

Source: Nashville Sounds

