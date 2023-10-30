Top 5 Stories From Oct 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 30, 2023.
Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are trying to determine if speeding may have contributed to a five-car crash on Saturday, Oct. 28. Read more.
Murfreesboro is home to several sites that many say are haunted. Read More.
Here are the Murfreesboro City construction projects for October 29 through November 4. Read more.
It’s going to be a magical summer as New Kids on the Block just announced its “The Magic Summer Tour 2024” coming to FirstBank Amphitheater for two dates on July 16th and July 17th. Read More.