Top 5 Stories From Oct 30, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 30, 2023.

1City Breaks Ground on New Transit Center for Murfreesboro Transit

 

Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.

2Three People Injured in Five-car Crash; Car Catches Fire Entrapping Driver

 

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are trying to determine if speeding may have contributed to a five-car crash on Saturday, Oct. 28. Read more.

34 Haunted Places in Murfreesboro

rutherford county courthouse
photo by Jim Wood

 

Murfreesboro is home to several sites that many say are haunted. Read More.

4Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 29 – November 4

 

Here are the Murfreesboro City construction projects for October 29 through November 4. Read more.

5New Kids on the Block to Perform at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

 

It’s going to be a magical summer as New Kids on the Block just announced its “The Magic Summer Tour 2024” coming to FirstBank Amphitheater for two dates on July 16th and July 17th. Read More.

