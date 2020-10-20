1 Stones River Battlefield

While many other battles during the Civil War are given the title of bloodiest, the one that occurred at this site from December 31, 1862 until January 2, 1863 was perhaps one of the worst. At the end of the battle, 23,500 were dead, and the area known as the “Slaughter Pen” was drenched in so much blood that the earth glittered red in the snow-covered field.

Visitors and rangers alike have told tales of the sound of gunfire, screams of pain from the dying, and men dressed in Union and Confederate uniforms who are there one minute and gone the next. Some have even captured ghostly apparitions on film.

The most haunting sound to all who have experienced one of these close encounters is the sound of music and singing.

According to dreadcentral.com, “During the evenings, to raise the spirits of their men, both sides brought military bands to play music. During one evening a different sort of battle broke out as the Union band began playing ‘Yankee Doodle.’ Not to be outdone, the Confederate band answered with a rendition of ‘Dixie.’ The battle went back and forth until one band, no one is sure from which side, began playing a song called ‘Home Sweet Home.’ According to written eyewitness accounts, both bands stopped their war and joined together for the song. The soldiers on both sides began singing along with the words they knew, and for that brief interlude, the war was forgotten. The next morning, however, the fighting began anew……Not often, but occasionally reports filter in about the sounds of two bands playing the same tune, identified as “Home Sweet Home,” coming from opposite sides of the battlefield.”