Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 29 through November 4

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation at Beasie Rd for waterline installation work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Elam Rd Re-Alignment Project (Joe B Jackson Pkwy just east of I-24 Interchange)

Expected No Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be doing new road construction work along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. There will be no street closures. There will be minor traffic interruptions from construction vehicles entering and exiting along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Ramp Improvement, Lighting and Signalization Project (I-840 and Veterans Pkwy Interchange)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for TDOT will be making ramp improvements, installing streetlights and traffic signals at I-840 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Signalization Project (Veterans Pkwy at Westlawn Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing a traffic signal at Veterans Pkwy and Westlawn Blvd. There will be minor traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

NW Broad St at Singer Rd Turn Lane and Signalization Improvements

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm: Traffic Signal Contractor for a private development will be installing traffic signal at NW Broad St and Singer Rd. There will be minor traffic interruptions on NW Broad St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sanitary Sewer Line Installation Work (Robert Rose Dr between Willowoak Dr and Medical Center Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing sanitary sewer line across Robert Rose Dr between Willowoak Dr and Medical Center Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on Robert Rose Dr. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Right Turn Lane Installation Work (Greshampark Dr near Wilkinson Pike)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing a right turn lane on Greshampark Dr near Wilkinson Pike. There lane closures and traffic shifts on Greshampark Dr. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Medical Center Pkwy EB between I-24 and Thompson Ln (roadway and traffic signal improvements)

2. McKnight Park Rd extension off Lt. Patrick McBride Dr (roadway construction work)

3. Leaf Ave, Rose Ave, Clover Ave, Sloan Ave (Leaf Ave to Palmer Dr), Palmer Dr and Boston St (Palmer Dr to MTB) and Harrison Ave (plating castings)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley Lane and SR-102

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Sam Ridley Pkwy for installation of signal detection loops.

• 10/27 – 10/30, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to finish paving activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.