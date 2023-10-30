Cumberland Routs St. Andrews 62-15

October 28, 2023 – Cumberland football put up a season-high 62 points as they ran wild to rout St. Andrews 62-15 on the road.

Cumberland got back to 4-4 in the win over the Knights in their final non-conference game of the season. The Phoenix picked up 477 yards of offense in their best output this season with 373 rushing yards. The Phoenix had 12 possessions in the game and nine of them ended in touchdowns.

Running back Treylon Sheppard posted his fourth game of the season with over 100+ rushing yards finishing with a team-high 145 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. Nick Burge finished with 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Luke Holloway finished 6-of-10 for 76 yards and a touchdown pass. He also rushed for 57 yards and a score, his eighth rushing touchdown this season. Zach Holtclaw also got in on the action completing one pass for a 31-yard score in the fourth quarter.

The Phoenix had five receivers catch passes in the game. Isaac Finch and Tim Freel each had a touchdown catch. Elijah Gaskin, Shaw Niblett, and Kaiden Hatchett each recorded a reception.

The Phoenix had a good day on special teams returning the football. Gaskin got loose on a 75-yard touchdown return for a touchdown. He finished with 103 return yards and Nate Stephens had 53 yards returned on three tries on punts.

The defense stood strong again holding the Knights to 15 points and 289 yards of offense. The Knights had their best attack through air throwing for 228 yards.

Xaylin McKinnie and Joey Samples led the team in tackles with five. Eli Denton had his first career interception and the Phoenix came up with a blocked field goal to keep points off the board.

Source: Cumberland Sports

