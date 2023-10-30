Three People Injured in Five-car Crash; Car Catches Fire Entrapping Driver

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 29, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are trying to determine if speeding may have contributed to a five-car crash on Saturday, Oct. 28. One of the cars burst into flames, trapping the driver inside.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly put out the fire and rescued the 24-year-old male driver. The driver was severely injured and was rushed Vanderbilt University Medical Center by a LifeFlight helicopter. He’s listed in critical condition.

Another driver was taken to the Vanderbilt by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel and is listed in stable condition. A third driver was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows, the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup a was traveling in the left eastbound lane of E. Northfield Blvd approaching the traffic light at Lacassas Pike at N. Rutherford Blvd. when it slammed into the back of a car, causing a chain reaction pileup. The fiery crash happened around 7:15 p.m.

Charges will be pending based on the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation continues.