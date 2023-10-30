Church and Union in Downtown Nashville Unveils New Fall Menu

Downtown Nashville restaurant Church and Union is expanding its culinary offerings by introducing 19 new items to its menu, including signature dishes from sister locations, Church and Union Charleston and Church and Union Charlotte. The menu is curated by Chef Partner and Top Chef Alum Jamie Lynch and Chef Partner Adam Hodgson.

Among these 19 new dishes are a variety of fresh seafood options including scallops, PEI mussels, Maryland crab cakes, and 60 South salmon. Additional menu highlights include beef tartare, burrata, fried green tomatoes, Moroccan meatballs, and fried chicken. Handmade braided ravioli, a staple from Church and Union Charleston, will also make an appearance at Church and Union Nashville.

Popular dishes and favorites like FO Agnolotti, Southern Salad, Taco Rice, and Nola Shrimp will remain on the menu alongside these delectable new additions.

Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 5 pm until 12 am, Friday-Saturday, 10 am – 1 am, and Sunday, 10 am until 12 am. Church and Union is located at 201 4th Avenue N, Nashville.