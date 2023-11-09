Top 5 Stories From Nov 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 9, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area! Read More.
In Rocky Fork’s library one of Frederick Douglass’ quotes sits above where students check out books every single day — “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” Read More.
Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Read more.
Bad Daddy’s will ensure all guests feel extra festive this season with its holiday menu offerings beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Read more.