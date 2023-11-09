Top 5 Stories From Nov 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1798

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 9, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area! Read More.

2Frederick Douglass Descendant Speaks to Rocky Fork Middle

 

In Rocky Fork’s library one of Frederick Douglass’ quotes sits above where students check out books every single day — “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” Read More.

3New Print Shop Restaurant Opens in Smyrna’s Depot District

the print shop smyrna
Photo from The Print Shop Instagram

Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.

4Over 650 Gallons of Gas Leaks From Murfreesboro Facility

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Read more.

5Bad Daddy’s Releases New Festive Seasonal Flavors

bad daddy burgers
Photo from Restaurant News

 

Bad Daddy’s will ensure all guests feel extra festive this season with its holiday menu offerings beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here