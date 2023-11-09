Lipscomb Men’s Basketball Fall to Drake

November 8, 2023 Despite a quality first 20-minutes for the Bisons, Drake’s offense was too much for Lipscomb to handle down the stretch as the Bisons fell 85-70 in Des Moines on Wednesday night.

HERD NOTES

The Bisons’ 48 first half points were the most scored against Drake in the first half since the 2013 season.

McGinnis had a career-high 26 points. Boyd also scored double-digits with 16 points.

Lipscomb shot 47-perfect from the floor and 33-percent from three-point range.

McGinnis also led Lipscomb with six rebounds on the night.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb will return to Nashville for its home opener as part of Bison Weekend. Tipoff in Allen Arena against Asbury is set for 4 p.m. CT.

Source: Lipscomb

