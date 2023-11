The La Vergne stormwater department will be hosting a Lunch and Learn in December that’s open to the public.

The lunch and learn will be on December 5 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the La Vergne Public Library at 5063 Murfreesboro Road. City Engineer Gary Lide, PE, and Stormwater Coordinator Alex Thompson will give presentations on the City’s new Stormwater Management Ordinance and new Long-Term Maintenance Agreement Process.

Attendees are asked to register here prior to the Lunch and Learn.