Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area!
1Murfreesboro TN Exotic Pet Expo
Saturday, November 11, 9am – 5pm
Sunday, November 12, 10am – 4pm
Mid TN Expo Center
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
Calling all animal lovers! You don’t want to miss this weekend full of animals and family fun. This event will include a large variety of all types of exotic animals including birds, mammals, reptiles and more. There will also be pet supplies and feeders.
2Santa Photos
Saturday, November 11, 10am – 7pm
Quinn’s Mercantile
301 N. Spring Street Murfreesboro, TN
There is no better choice than Santa Photos at Quinn’s Mercantile! You’ll enjoy this private time with Santa and receive professional digital images from Angel Pardue Photography. Session includes personal session with photographer, Santa and up to 3 individuals for 10 minutes.
3MTSU Football Tailgate
Saturday, November 11, 10am – 1pm
Greenland Lot
1568 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Cheer on the Blue Raiders with Ann Hoke and Associates! There will be free burgers & hot dogs, giveaways, corn hole, and more!
4Rutherford County Theatre Crawl
Saturday, November 11, 5pm – 8pm
Oaklands Mansion
900 N. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN
This is family-friendly, one-night-only event features a variety of performance points, including 2 outdoor stages and an inside peek at the rooms of the Mansion, which will come to life with the magic of live theatrical performances! Enjoy interactive Improv, performances from local theaters, face-painting and Grady’s food truck.
5Fall Cookie Class
Sunday, November 12, 1pm – 3pm
Black Box Ice Cream Shop
11473 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
Grab a friend and come out for a fun fall experience. All the tools and tips will be given to you for you to decorate your cookies like a pro!