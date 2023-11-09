Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Murfreesboro TN Exotic Pet Expo

Saturday, November 11, 9am – 5pm

Sunday, November 12, 10am – 4pm

Mid TN Expo Center

1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

Calling all animal lovers! You don’t want to miss this weekend full of animals and family fun. This event will include a large variety of all types of exotic animals including birds, mammals, reptiles and more. There will also be pet supplies and feeders.

Learn more here