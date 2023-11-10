2023 Veteran’s Day Weekend Forecast

Friday
Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 57. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Veterans Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northeast wind around 5 mph.