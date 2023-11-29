Top 5 Stories From Nov 29, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from November 29, 2023.

1Oakland to Meet Houston in Heavyweight Clash for 6A Title

Championship weekend is here, and these two teams are on a collision course that meets in Chattanooga in what will surely be a gritty, physical matchup between two immensely talented teams. Read More.

2Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Friday Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 27, 37, 42, 59, 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. Read more.

3Three Women Wanted in Smyrna Shoplifting

 

On the afternoon of 11/15/2023, three women entered a store in Smyrna, TN, and left the store without paying for several cartloads of merchandise. Read more.

4Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced

 

Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced.

5Seasonal Ice Skating Rink to Open in Smyrna 

 

Smyrna Parks and Recreation has announced Smyrna’s very own ice skating rink at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center! Read More.

