Top 5 Stories From Nov 15, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2355

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 15, 2023.

1Two Men Arrested in ATM Robbery in Murfreesboro

 

Two men have been arrested and warrants issued for a third for the robbery of an ATM outside a Murfreesboro bank on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Read More.

2Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake is Back

Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake is Back


With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers. Read more.

3Couponing Expert Carol Ransom Teaches People How to Save Big

carol ransom
Photo from Coupon with Carol

 

Everyone is looking for ways to save money these days, and Carol Ransom has turned it into a science. Read more.

4Man Mildly Burned in Murfreesboro Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

 

A man received minor burns to his hands and foot while trying to put out a fire on his back porch with a fire extinguisher overnight. Read more.

5Bank Robbery Reported in Murfreesboro

MPD responded to a robbery at an ATM outside the Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy. at 11:31 a.m. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here