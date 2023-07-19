Top 5 Stories From July 19, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from July 19, 2023.

1Rutherford County Parents Convicted of Aggravated Child Abuse

Parents of an infant who suffered severe burns on Christmas Eve 2021 entered pleas to aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment last month. Read more.

2Man Accused of Stealing Chainsaws from Murfreesboro Lowes

Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read More.

3One Injured At Nissan Plant in Smyrna

One employee was hospitalized after an incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna, a spokesperson told WMSV on Monday, June 17. Read more.

4July 19 is the 175th Anniversary of the Dawn of the Women’s Rights Movement

Mott and Stanton. Photo from Gender Avenger Website.

 

This July 19th is the 175th anniversary of the number one event that made the 19th Amendment possible – the Women’s Rights Convention at Seneca Falls, New York. Read More.

5Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

tax free weekend

 

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read More.

