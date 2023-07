Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On July 2, 2023, two chainsaws were taking from Lowes in Murfreesboro.

Lowes Loss Prevention workers stopped him and recovered the merchandise. Over the weekend, the same man returned and stole an air conditioner.

If you know this individual, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.