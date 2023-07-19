LaVergne Man Arrested in Third Shooting in One Year

Specialized Investigations detectives arrested Santez Beddingfield, 20, of LaVergne, for a third shooting incident in the last year.

Beddingfield was required to wear an ankle monitor after the second shooting he was found to be involved in, which helped detectives identify him as the gunman in the most recent incident where two people were shot and injured on Foster Street.

The two victims went to Foster Street on June 29 to meet with Beddingfield and another man when they were robbed and shot. One victim was injured in the leg and the other in the abdomen.

Beddingfield was arrested this week and charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and felony weapon possession. He is currently being held on $400,000 bond. Additional charges are anticipated.