Top 5 Stories From Aug 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2706

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 9, 2023.

1Tanger Outlets Nashville Announces Open Date

Rendering from Tanger Nashville

The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27. The announcement was made during an earnings call this week. Read More.

2Nolensville Advances to Little League World Series

The Nolensville Little League team has done it again – they are headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for the third consecutive year. Read more.

3WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms, Gusty Winds, Possible Flooding

According to the NWS most of our readership is in a Level 2 or 3 for severe storms, tornadoes are not out of the possibility. Read more.

4New Titans Stadium Video and Website Released

titans new stadium

 

The Tennessee Titans released a video of its new stadium, and also a new website dedicated to information about the stadium. Read more.

5Victim Identified in Deadly Crash in Rutherford County 

 

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Sunday. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here