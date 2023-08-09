Top 5 Stories From Aug 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 9, 2023.
The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27. The announcement was made during an earnings call this week. Read More.
The Nolensville Little League team has done it again – they are headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for the third consecutive year. Read more.
According to the NWS most of our readership is in a Level 2 or 3 for severe storms, tornadoes are not out of the possibility. Read more.
The Tennessee Titans released a video of its new stadium, and also a new website dedicated to information about the stadium. Read more.
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Sunday. Read More.