Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 26, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 26, 2023.

1$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

 

A lucky Powerball player in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, June 21, 2023. Read more.

2Police Lead Investigation After Kentucky Man Dies at BNA

 

A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25. Read more.

3Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

la vergne fireworks
Photo: lavergnetn.gov

 

Here are some Fourth of July events in Rutherford County. Read more.

4Free Concert On The Square Featuring Entice Takes Place This July

Free-Concert-On-The-Square
Photo from www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org

 

The local band Entice will be performing your favorite R&B music at this free concert on the square on Friday, July 07, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Read more.

5Multiple Black Bear Sightings Reported in Middle Tennessee

Photo From TWRA

Over the last month, there have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

