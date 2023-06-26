Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 26, 2023.
A lucky Powerball player in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, June 21, 2023. Read more.
A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25. Read more.
Photo: lavergnetn.gov
Here are some Fourth of July events in Rutherford County. Read more.
Photo from www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org
The local band Entice will be performing your favorite R&B music at this free concert on the square on Friday, July 07, 2023 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Read more.
Photo From TWRA
Over the last month, there have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.