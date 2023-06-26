Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

With the 4th of July on a Tuesday this year, there are some celebrations on Saturday, July 1 and others on the actual day. As usual, Smyrna will start off the activities with their event on July 1. All of the events will be offering food, music and family activities to get the celebrations started.
Remember to bring lots of sunscreen and water to keep everyone healthy, as it will more than likely be very hot.
1Smyrna Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 2023
Events Begin: 5:00 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
FREE
Always a fun time to be had at Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration. Festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be lots of great food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music. Playgrounds onsite will be open for the kiddies, as well as inflatables. Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem. Pyro Shows fireworks display will occur at dusk.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.
Road closures will begin at 8:30pm, including Sam Ridley Parkway from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive and Nolan Drive from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.
Also, no parking will be allowed along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas. Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.
2Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars
July 4, 2023
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m. Events Begin: 7:30 p.m.
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
FREE
Once again, The Fountains at Gateway will be home to Murfreesboro’s annual Celebration Under the Stars. Sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric for the fourth year, the skies over The Fountains will light up with a firework display by Pyro Shows beginning at 9:00 p.m.
The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with food trucks, open restaurants, and family activities. Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking and enjoying the fireworks display from the open field.
Live music featuring country artist Canaan Smith on the Fountains stage will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Pilots perform a broad range of tunes from the 1950’s through the 2000’s, from classic rock to R&B to the blues.
“Smith’s high octane show quickly earned his spot on some of country music’s biggest tours, including an opening slot on Dierks Bentley’s 2015 Sounds of Summer Tour and direct support for Brantley Gilbert’s 2018 Blackout Tour,” according to a press repease. “Recently, Canaan seized on the opportunity to sign a new record deal with his college buddies, Tyler Hubbard & Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line, and has been touring extensively with the superstar duo.”
For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation coordinates the event with help from the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.
3LaVergne Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 2023
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m. Music Begins: 6:00 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Skatepark
15 Floyd Mayfield Drive.
LaVergne, Tennessee
FREE
Activities for the entire family and food vendors will begin when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music by Bueller will start at 6:00 p.m.
Bueller is an 80s tribute band that plays a full range of music from that time, including works by everyone from the hard rocking sounds of AC/DC to the ballads of Journey. Lovers of Prince and Poison, Cindy Lauper and ZZ Top will find something to love when they play.
Everyone is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dark. Personal fireworks are not allowed at the event.