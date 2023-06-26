Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

1 Smyrna Independence Day Celebration

July 1, 2023

Events Begin: 5:00 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk

Lee Victory Recreation Park

110 Sam Ridley Parkway East

Smyrna, Tennessee 37167

Event Info

FREE

Always a fun time to be had at Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration. Festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be lots of great food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music. Playgrounds onsite will be open for the kiddies, as well as inflatables. Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem. Pyro Shows fireworks display will occur at dusk.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.

Road closures will begin at 8:30pm, including Sam Ridley Parkway from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive and Nolan Drive from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.

Also, no parking will be allowed along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas. Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.