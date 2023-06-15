Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 15, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 15, 2023.

1Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Jashawn Poston

Jashawn Poston, 15, was last seen at the Northfield Lodge Apartment complex on E. Northfield Blvd. on June 11. Read more.

2Murder Suspect Captured After Being Placed on Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted List

 

 

Metro Nashville Police Department has announced that a murder suspect has been arrested one day after being placed on the department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. Read more.

3Multiple Black Bear Sightings Reported in Middle Tennessee

Photo From TWRA

There have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

4Murfreesboro Police Ask for Witnesses of Two Car Crash to Come Forward

 

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are asking for people who witnessed or know facts about the serious injury two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy on Thursday, June 8 to come forward and give official statements. Read more.

5Police Identify Man Who Fell From Downtown Nashville Hotel

 

A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.

