Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 15, 2023.
Jashawn Poston, 15, was last seen at the Northfield Lodge Apartment complex on E. Northfield Blvd. on June 11. Read more.
Metro Nashville Police Department has announced that a murder suspect has been arrested one day after being placed on the department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. Read more.
There have been several reports of black bear sightings in Middle Tennessee. Read more.
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are asking for people who witnessed or know facts about the serious injury two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy on Thursday, June 8 to come forward and give official statements. Read more.
A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.