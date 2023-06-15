Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Takes Flight as a New Pilot

NASHVILLE – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is aiming to take the Titans offense to great heights in 2023.

Just like he took his family in an airplane, an experience he said he’ll never forget.

On Wednesday, Tannehill confirmed he recently got his pilot’s license, after a photo of him emerged from Harmony Air, showing him holding the license while standing alongside instructor/designated flight examiner Randy Harmon, retired U.S. Air Force. In the photo caption, Nick Retterer was named as Tannehill’s instructor as well.

“I was able to get my pilot’s license,” Tannehill said. “It’s something I spent a lot of time, and a lot of effort, to do. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a little escape for me. It’s something I have to be totally focused on, be present in the moment, but at the same time it’s an escape for me. A lot of hard work went into it, but I’m thankful I was able to get that and excited to be a pilot.”

Tannehill smiled when asked if teammates have volunteered to go up in the air with him.

“A lot of guys are curious, they’re like ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Tannehill said. “We’ll see when it comes time to take them up if they actually going to go.”

Tannehill said Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been supportive since informing him of his desire to be a pilot.

He said he did take his wife and kids into in the air last week.

“I was able to take my family up the day after I passed my exam, and that was a lot of fun,” he said. “The kids were really excited – I was a little nervous, taking my family up for the first time.

“I was able to execute the landing, and the next day my daughter and son were like, “Daddy, can we go back on the plane again? So they loved it, and glad to be able to share those experiences and really create family memories together through that.”

The Titans wrapped up OTAs on Wednesday.

Tannehill plans to head back to South Florida, where he has a home, soon.

He won’t be flying himself, however.

“I’ll be flying Southwest,” he said with a smile. “Hopefully I’ll get a free flight or something for saying that.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

