Metro Nashville Police Department has announced that a murder suspect has been arrested one day after being placed on the department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, 25-year-old Jordan Davis was taken into custody outside of the county, according to MNPD’s Criminal Warrants Division.

Davis was wanted for first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis was placed at the top of the most wanted list on Wednesday, June 14.