Jashawn Poston, 15, was last seen at the Northfield Lodge Apartment complex on E. Northfield Blvd. on June 11.

He is a frequent runaway and may be with an unknown female and could be in Nashville or LaVergne.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing runaway.

If you know where he can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5519.