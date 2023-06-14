Mary Chapin Carpenter’s Fall Tour to Stop in Nashville

Mary Chapin Carpenter will embark on an extensive tour this fall with her longtime friend, Shawn Colvin.

The tour will stop in Nashville on October 8th at The Ryman. Pre-sale tickets are available now via Seated, with general on-sale available Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time. Find tickets at www.marychapincarpenter. com/tour.

Over the course of her renowned career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five GRAMMY Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA awards, two ACM awards and is one of only 15 female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additionally, Carpenter’s most recent release, One Night Lonely (Live), was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.