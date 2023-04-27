Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 27, 2023.

1Stolen Car Crashes Into School Bus During High Speed Chase

Two people were arrested after a school bus was struck during a police chase in Antioch on April 26, according to WKRN. Read more.

2Man on Run After Shoplifting from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro PD
Photo: Murfreesboro PD

Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect. Read more.

3Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2023. Read more.

4Man Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Vape Store Twice in Two Days

Photo: Murfreesboro PD
Photo: Murfreesboro PD

In the early morning hours of April 17, an unidentified male is seen on surveillance cameras entering the Galaxy Vape Store on S. Church St. through an unlocked front door and takes items from the store. Read more.

5Don’t Miss the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting Event

photo courtesy of Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Tennessee whiskey fans have one more reason to celebrate. Over 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail will join for the “Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting” at The Green by Ascend Amphitheater. Read more.

