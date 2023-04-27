Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 27, 2023.
Two people were arrested after a school bus was struck during a police chase in Antioch on April 26, according to WKRN. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect. Read more.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2023. Read more.
In the early morning hours of April 17, an unidentified male is seen on surveillance cameras entering the Galaxy Vape Store on S. Church St. through an unlocked front door and takes items from the store. Read more.
Tennessee whiskey fans have one more reason to celebrate. Over 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail will join for the “Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting” at The Green by Ascend Amphitheater. Read more.