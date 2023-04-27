Stolen Car Crashes Into School Bus During High Speed Chase

Two people were arrested after a school bus was struck during a police chase in Antioch on April 26, according to WKRN.

The incident began on Wednesday afternoon on the 4400 block of Dali Court after Metro Police received reports of a stolen Black Hyundai Sonata. As a helicopter followed the vehicle, MNPD officers attempted to stop the stolen Hyundai with spike strips but the driver continued to flee.

During the chase, the driver went through a school zone and struck two school buses. Police say he also drove into oncoming traffic and ran several stop signs.

The chase came to a stop on Ransom Place and the two suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. WKRN reports the two were later detained behind one of the defendant’s homes.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Omar Diouf was charged with multiple felonies. The co-defendant was charged as misdemeanor.

