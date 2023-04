SETS Hybrid Training held its ribbon cutting on April 17, 2023, at 4510 Veterans Pkwy. in Murfreesboro.

This form of circuit strength and conditioning is geared to keep you moving, build muscle and burn calories. With a large variety of equipment and formats, you will never repeat the same workout twice, keeping you engaged and progressing.

SETS Hybrid Training

4510 Veterans Pkwy.

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 437-0182

