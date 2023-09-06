Tickets Still Available to The Chicks at Bridgestone Arena September 23

The Chicks are coming to Bridgestone Arena on September 23. This is a re-scheduled show. The Chicks were to perform on Thursday, July 27th but the show was canceled, just a few hours before showtime, due to illness.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Wild Rivers will still support the newly rescheduled dates.

Tickets available here.

After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. Download GASLIGHTER here.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Song of the Year.”

For additional information on The Chicks, please visit www.thechicks.com.