City of La Vergne’s Codes Director Fired After Sexual Harassment Accusations

The City of La Vergne’s codes director has been fired by Mayor Jason Cole after being accused of sexual harassment, according to WKRN.

The firing comes after two women says Codes Director Randolph Salyers sexually harassed them, according to city spokesperson. The city’s Human Resources department was notified of the incidents through an anonymous letter on August 15.

Salyers was accused of making unwanted physical contact and verbally suggestive remarks, WKRN reported. Those involved and multiple witnesses were then interviewed by HR Director Andrew Patton. During the investigation, it was released that the alleged incidents were witnessed by several people.

After his interview, Salyers was placed on administrative leave with pay on August. 21. He was later terminated from employment on Sept. 5.